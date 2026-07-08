Operation Prosper: 217 suspects nabbed in Gauteng illegal mining blitz

Among those arrested were illegal immigrants comprising Mozambican, Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals.

A sweeping law‑enforcement blitz at Losberg Kloof Mine has netted 217 suspects, as police, soldiers and private security joined forces under Operation Prosper to dismantle illegal mining networks and seize weapons, ammunition and contraband.

The multidisciplinary law enforcement operation was conducted at the mine in Westonaria on Tuesday, 07 July 2026.

Arrests

The operation was led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Sibanye Protection Services and Fidelity Specialised Services.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation targeted illegal mining activities and related criminal offences in the area.

“Among those arrested were illegal immigrants comprising Mozambican, Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals. Two suspects were arrested for possession of ammunition and for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

Operation Prosper

Police also recovered equipment used for illegal mining, including phendukas, foodstuffs and alcohol. A 9mm pistol, two magazines and 118 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were also seized.

Sibeko said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat illegal mining and related criminal activities across Gauteng.

Operation Prosper is a multi-agency security initiative authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa that targets illegal mining activities and gang violence across the country.

Picture: Saps

M2 highway in danger

Last week, The Citizen reported that Johannesburg’s M2 highway could be on the verge of collapse due to illegal sand mining in bridge support structures. Authorities, including the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), confirmed the risk.

The JRA posted on social media, blaming illegal mining adjacent to the road, one of the main routes into the Johannesburg CBD.

DMPR spokesperson Solly Phetla said the department’s Johannesburg team inspected the site but concluded that the Department of Transport should handle the matter. He added that sand was being collected at bridges across the country.