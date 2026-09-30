More than 100 illegal miners arrested in Gauteng pre‑dawn blitz

A pre‑dawn blitz in Gauteng has seen authorities arrest 121 suspected illegal miners and seize five firearms.

A pre‑dawn blitz in Gauteng has seen police and soldiers arrest 121 suspected illegal miners and seize five firearms, including an AK‑47, as Operation Prosper/Karabo intensified its assault on the criminal networks fuelling South Africa’s illegal mining economy.

The coordinated raid unfolded in Mphahla village near Fochville at 3am on Tuesday.

Coordinated raid

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng, backed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), immigration officers from home affairs, and Sibanye‑Stillwater’s tactical security team, cordoned off the area before moving in.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the operation was decisive.

“Five firearms, including three pistols, one AK‑47 rifle and a self‑made pistol, together with ammunition, were recovered during the operation, as well as illegal mining equipment such as phendukas, gas bottles, and gold‑bearing material.

“Operation Prosper continues to target illegal mining activities and associated criminality in Gauteng,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Arrests

The arrests mark one of the largest single crackdowns in recent months, underscoring the scale of the fight against zama‑zama syndicates, whose activities have destabilised communities and drained the economy.

Investigations into the suspects are continuing.

Picture: Saps

Operation Prosper

Earlier this month, Operation Prosper intensified in Gauteng’s West Rand, where police and soldiers arrested 30 suspects, mostly foreign nationals, and seized a large haul of illegal mining equipment in Mohlakeng.

The crackdown on 7 September involved Saps, the SANDF, and other agencies targeting zama‑zama syndicates.

The suspects, aged 25 to 43, are from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and South Africa, and face charges including illegal mining, possession of mining gear, and immigration violations.

Recovered items included 44 generators, pendukas, jackhammers, spades, stamp pots, drill bits, water pumps, detonating cords, and explosives.

The suspects appeared in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court as investigations continue.