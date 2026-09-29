Three suspected CIT robbers dead in Mabopane Highway shootout with police

An AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered.

Three suspected cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbers have been shot dead and a fourth arrested after a fierce gun battle with police in Gauteng.

The gun battle occurred on the R80 highway in Mabopane, Gauteng, on Monday, 28 September 2026, where officers recovered high‑powered firearms and foiled an alleged robbery plot.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary team comprising the South African Police Service (Saps) Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Airwing, and private security was following up on intelligence about suspects allegedly planning a robbery.

“The team spotted a white Hyundai H1 on the R80 highway and attempted to stop the vehicle using blue lights. The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, who responded, resulting in three suspects being fatally wounded.”

An AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the vehicle.

Firearms

Nevhuhulwi said one suspect, believed to be working with the same team, was travelling in a Toyota Avanza and was arrested and found in possession of a 9mm pistol.

“Forensic experts are currently processing the scene for further evidence. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish whether they can be linked to other crimes.”

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, applauded the multidisciplinary team for its continued efforts to disrupt CIT robberies and cross-pavement robberies in the province.

Barberton shootout

On Saturday, a deadly shooting outside a tavern in Emjindini, Barberton, left one man dead and three others injured in the early hours of Saturday, 26 September 2026.

Police responded after hospital staff reported the victims at around 03:50am. Preliminary investigations suggest the group was attacked while walking home from the tavern. The suspects fled, prompting Saps to open a murder case and three counts of attempted murder.

A manhunt is underway, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.