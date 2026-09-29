Shadrack Sibiya tells court teenager had a crush on him, says alleged rape victim consented to sex

The senior police officer faces five charges linked to allegations involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has put forward a series of reasons to be released on bail, including family responsibilities, medical needs and an impending disciplinary hearing.

Sibiya appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, where his bail application continued following his arrest last week.

The 59-year-old lieutenant-general was arrested on 21 September at an alleged strip club in Sandton by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

He faces five charges linked to allegations involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

The charges include three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape.

Shadrack Sibiya seeks bail in rape, sexual grooming case

With his lawyer Estelle Killian reading his affidavit in court, Sibiya rejected the allegations against him and described them as “baseless”.

He told the court that he had known that authorities were preparing to arrest him but maintained that he did not attempt to evade them.

Instead, Sibiya argued, he remained available and cooperated with investigators.

The senior police official also indicated that he would plead not guilty to the charges.

Sibiya placed his personal circumstances before the court as part of his argument for release.

He indicated that his immediate family depended on him, including his two minor children, his 75-year-old mother, who allegedly suffers from a mental illness, and his aunt.

Disciplinary hearing and medical conditions

Sibiya also disclosed several medical conditions, saying he had been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

He argued that his continued detention could affect his access to the medication he requires.

Another consideration raised by Sibiya was an upcoming disciplinary process within the South African Police Service (Saps).

He claimed that the matter was set down for hearings from 2 to 6 November and again between 10 and 20 November, making his personal attendance necessary for both preparation and participation in the proceedings.

“My absence, occasioned by the continued incarceration, will deprive me of the right to an audi alteram partem hearing and may result in an unfavourable finding against me,” Sibiya’s affidavit reads.

Denies witness interference

Sibiya further rejected suggestions that he could interfere with witnesses if released.

He described his arrest as part of a “diabolical plot” to tarnish his name.

The suspended deputy national commissioner also denied being associated with a “cabal” allegedly involved in attempts to influence witnesses.

“It is apparent that the state is attempting to impute third parties’ conduct on me by insinuating that a cabal exists and I form part of [the] same.

“I have never requested nor instructed any person to influence and/or contact any witnesses in this matter.”

He further denied planning to escape from custody.

Rape allegation

The rape charge stems from a May 2026 alleged incident involving an 18-year-old woman.

The charge sheet alleges that Sibiya took the woman and two other people to The Grand Club in Rivonia.

It is alleged that he bought food and alcohol for the group before continuing to do so at the Garden Court Hotel.

According to the allegations, the woman became intoxicated and lost consciousness, after which Sibiya allegedly raped her.

Sibiya disputed the allegation on Tuesday and told the court that the sexual encounter was consensual.

He further claimed he remained in contact with the woman afterwards and that she indicated she wanted to see him again.

“However, this did not happen,” the affidavit stated.

Sibiya gives account of teenager’s videos

The grooming allegations concern a 16-year-old girl and alleged WhatsApp interactions between July and August 2026.

The charge sheet alleges that Sibiya possessed and distributed explicit videos and photographs of the teenager.

The state alleges that the 16-year-old’s father, an associate of Sibiya, provided the senior police official with her contact details in July for transportation purposes.

Sibiya rejected the state’s version of how he came into possession of the material.

He explained that the girl’s father had contacted him after receiving a video of his daughter and being upset by its contents.

“He was disturbed and told me he received a video of his daughter masturbating from an undisclosed source.

“He forwarded this offending video to me while expressing his disappointment.”

Sibiya claimed the father had also told him that his daughter had a crush on him.

He told the court he later forwarded the video to the teenager after she asked him to.

“[The daughter] confirmed that it was indeed her portrayed in the video, but she did not know that the father got hold of the material.

“In the same breath, she volunteered similar videos asking me to investigate.”

Questions why the commission task team arrested him

Sibiya has also questioned the CRTT’s involvement in the criminal investigation.

He argued that the allegations against him did not arise from the Madlanga commission’s mandate.

“The obvious but crucial question that needs to be answered by the state is why the CRTT and its members involved themselves in a matter that clearly did not emerge from the commission’s scope or mandate.

“I furthermore submit that the answer lies within the pertinent fact that all allegations are aimed at removing me from the Saps and due to the fact that no charges emanating from the commission could affect same. The current case was trumped up against me.”

Sibiya has asked the court to grant him bail of R20 000.

The court postponed the bail proceedings until Thursday, 1 October.

The state is expected to cross-examine a defence witness when proceedings resume.

Until then, Sibiya will remain in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Saps disciplinary process

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Sibiya is due to face a disciplinary hearing on 5 October 2026.

Mathe indicated that the disciplinary matter concerns allegations of corruption that emerged from the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya was informed about the disciplinary proceedings while he was in police custody on Tuesday.

“We will be guided by the court, but for now, if he is still in custody, we will then organise with [the department of] correctional services to allow that particular hearing to sit down in Kgosi Mampuru on the 5th of October.

“If he is out on bail, the venue where this particular hearing will sit will be communicated to him,” Mathe told the media outside the court.

The disciplinary proceedings are expected to be chaired by Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Petrus Scheepers.

The hearing is being conducted in terms of Saps Regulation 9, which allows serious misconduct matters to be dealt with through an “expeditious process“.