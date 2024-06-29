Over R40m worth of fake goods seized: Here’s what happens to ‘brand name’ goods (PICS)

Some of the counterfeit items confiscated in a recent raid were found inside hidden compartments and drywalls.

Some of the fake goods confiscated. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Police seized over 40,000 counterfeit goods, worth over R40 million, in June.

Four people have also been arrested in operations to crackdown on fake products.

This week police swooped on the Johannesburg CBD, confiscating over 15 000 counterfeit items with an estimated value of R12.8 million.

“The seized items included sports apparel, shoes, handbags, caps and perfumes as well as a printing machine and labels imitating well-known brands,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

Counterfeit perfumes were seized. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Fake goods stored in drywall

Some of the items were found inside hidden compartments and drywalls.

Police were joined in the raid by officials from the South African Revenue Services (SARS), Gauteng Traffic, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens and private security.

Fake football boots and shoes were confiscated. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Below is a breakdown of how crackdown efforts went this month.

26 June 2024: Over 15 000 counterfeit items worth R12.8 million seized at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Delvers Streets, JHB CBD;

21 June 2024: Over 18 000 items worth R15.5 million seized at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh Streets, JHB CBD. Police also seized labels and equipment utilised to manufacture counterfeit goods;

13 June 2024: Over 7 000 items worth R6.6 million seized at a shopping complex along Delvers Street in the JHB CBD;

7 June 2024: Over 7 000 items worth R5.8 million seized in Fordsburg and JHB CBD. Police also arrested two Chinese nationals for the contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act and two Ethiopian nationals for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Some of the brand-name logos confiscated. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

What happens to fake brand names once they are confiscated?

Many of the goods confiscated falsely carry the names of well known brands.

When these are seized, they are stored in dedicated Counterfeit Goods depots. The infringing trademarks are then removed from the items.

These goods are then upcycled into other items, such as furniture and toys.

This is part of an eco-friendly initiative spearheaded by the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC).