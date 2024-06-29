PICS: Man ‘executed’ while sitting in his car in KZN

The motive for the murder has not been confirmed, with authorities investigating the incident.

A man was reportedly “executed” while seated in his vehicle. Picture: RUSA

There is a new government in the province but violent killings continue to be a daily occurrence in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a recent incident, a man was reportedly “executed” while seated in his vehicle in Waterloo on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), its officers arrived at the scene of the shooting at around 8:19 pm.

“Officers discovered the body of a man in a grey VW Golf. He sustained a gunshot wound to his head and died on the scene.

“The rear passenger glass and door were shot. Three spent 9mm cartridges were recovered outside the vehicle,” RUSA said.

Below are some pictures from the scene:

It is believed the driver of the vehicle was executed. Picture: RUSA

Several bullets were fired through the back door. Picture: RUSA

Three spent cartridges were recovered at the scene. Picture: RUSA

Drive-by shooting

The “execution” came just hours after three people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Mthwalume.

The driver and two passengers were believed to have just come from a local court when they were murdered.

“They were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.

“The suspects opened fire on the vehicle killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene. It is believed that the deceased were also robbed of their firearms,” said police spokesperson Jay Naicker.

According to Naicker, police suspect it may have been execution killings.

Manhunt for mass murder suspects

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police launched a manhunt earlier this month for suspects who shot and killed six people in Ezakheni.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said 12 people were travelling in a bakkie on Helpmekaar Road when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie.

Netshiunda said two children under the age of five are among the deceased.

Four people were also injured in the shooting.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Faizel Patel