500 litres of diesel: Six fuel thieves caught red-handed

Criminals may be coming after your fuel. Picture: iStock

Police have caught six suspects stealing fuel from vehicles in the North West.

The group were tracked to a farm in Stilfontein last Thursday morning.

According to reports, the accused were allegedly caught stealing diesel from two construction vehicles as well as a light delivery vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Police confiscated 20 drums, containing a total of 500 litres of diesel, during the arrest.

Lindelwa Nkwanyane (31), Simiso Ngcomphalala (29), John Rasereka (64), Amos Novela (57), Piet Leeu (34) and Olebogeng Sejako (41) appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Friday on a charge of theft.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance on Friday, 5 July.

A R30k fuel bill

Alleged hijackers went on fuel field day last month, racking up a bill worth R30 000.

The two suspects were nabbed with an alleged cloned card used to purchase over 650 litres of diesel in 20-litre containers.

They were discovered in a stolen bakkie in Standerton, Mpumalanga. The vehicle was taken last year around 480km, or 5-and-a-half hours away in Isiphingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

How to prevent fuel theft

Private security company Fidelity ADT offered several tips to protect yourself from falling victim to fuel theft.

