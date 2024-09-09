Pakistani businessman rescued after kidnapping ordeal, three arrested

The victim of kidnapping was rescued from an address in Lawley and reunited with his family.

A South African citizen and two Mozambicans have been arrested following a kidnapping of a Pakistani businessman and the murder of another.

It is understood the trio were handcuffed during an operation on Sunday night.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Van Wyk, the crime intelligence unit of the South African Police Services (SAPS) were investigating a case where two business partners came under attack at their hardware store in Ennerdale on 27 August.

Rescue

“Two business partners were attacked at their hardware store. One was killed at the scene and another kidnapped for ransom. The kidnappers had demanded large sums of money for the victim.

“On Sunday, 8 September, the team arrested the suspects at various addresses in Gauteng. The kidnapped victim was rescued from an address in Lawley and reunited with his family,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said two of the suspects are in police holding cells while the other is under police guard in hospital.

“The suspect sustained a gunshot wound after trying to disarm a police officer during his arrest. The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder.”

Moipone Mhlongo rescued

Last week, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education in Gauteng Moipone Mhlongo was reunited with her family after a kidnapping ordeal.

It is understood that Mhlongo, who currently serves as one of the youngest Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), was hijacked and abducted on Monday evening at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni under circumstances that remain unclear.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety confirmed that Mhlongo was found safe.

“The committee remains relieved that Hon. Mhlongo was found safe on the same day after enduring an extremely traumatic ordeal with senseless criminals.

“The committee would like to express gratitude to law enforcement agencies, security personnel and everyone who contributed towards her safe return,” the committee said.

Crime stats

Last week, police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that crime is generally on the increase and crimes that are of concern include murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom payments, and extortion.

Mchunu released the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year in Cape Town.

“We have been reading about kidnappings and extortion cases in the media; 135 cases of kidnapping for ransom were recorded in the first quarter, with Gauteng and KZN accounting for 81 and 15 cases respectively.”

