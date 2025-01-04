Passenger arrested after assaulting female traffic officer in Eastern Cape

A 46-year-old male passenger has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a female traffic officer during a routine road safety operation in Maletswai, Aliwal North.

The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, has drawn strong condemnation from Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, who described it as “an illustration of a complete disregard for the rule of law.”

The suspect faces multiple charges, including assault, obstructing an officer from executing duties and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The confrontation unfolded when the female officer stopped an SUV travelling south into the Eastern Cape from the Free State.

“Upon inspection, the officer pointed out something illegal with the number plate and informed the driver that the number plates would be confiscated because it is not SABS approved,” explained Nqatha.

According to Nqatha, the situation escalated when the male passenger exited the vehicle to confront the officer.

The passenger became aggressive and proceeded to slap the uniformed officer in the face.

The assault prompted immediate intervention from nearby traffic officers and Saps members, who subdued and arrested the suspect.

MEC’s response and support for officer

While addressing the incident, Nqatha emphasised the department’s position on violence against traffic officers.

“As the Department of Transport, we understand and accept the presumption of innocence as the legal principle. However, in this instance, we are standing firmly behind the officer as a moral principle,” he stated.

The MEC further condemned the broader issue of disrespect toward law enforcement on Eastern Cape roads.

“The alleged incident is a further illustration of their brazenness and the complete disregard of the rule of law by some on our roads.

“We cannot sit and watch when our officers, especially female officers, are subjected to all sorts of abuse on our roads,” Nqatha declared.

