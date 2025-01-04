Crime

By Enkosi Selane

4 Jan 2025

Notorious Zim fugitive captured in Limpopo after mountain hideout raid

During his arrest, authorities confiscated an unlicensed firearm from the alleged fugitive.

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, notorious Zimbabwean fugitive Lovemore Musoyi has been recaptured in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District.

Musoyi escaped police custody two years ago.

His rearrest follows a coordinated operation between police and private security forces.

The 32-year-old suspect, who had been evading authorities after a daring escape from police custody in Motetema, was apprehended on Friday during a daytime raid on his mountain hideout in the Rakgoadi policing area.

“Musoyi’s luck eventually deserted him when the police working with private security, operationalised information and invaded a hideout place of the suspect in the mountains at Rakgoadi policing area,” said Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Zimbabwean fugitive criminal history and charges

Musoyi faces more than ten criminal cases across multiple jurisdictions within the Sekhukhune District, including the areas of Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, and Rakgoadi.

His alleged crimes span a wide range of serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, and stock theft.

He is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During his arrest, authorities confiscated an unlicensed firearm from the suspect.

Successful multi-agency operation

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the collaborative effort that led to Musoyi’s capture.

The operation involved the Saps Sekhukhune Task Team, Operation Vala Umgodi Multidisciplinary Team, and private security forces, who worked together to track down the fugitive.

This comes after his escape, during which he had attacked and disarmed two police officers.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before various Magistrate’s courts within the Sekhukhune District to face multiple charges, including escaping from lawful custody.

Ledwaba said police investigations into all related cases are ongoing.

Limpopo raid South African Police Service (SAPS) Zimbabwe

