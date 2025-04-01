WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith trial continues

Lead investigator Captain Wesley Lombard continues his testimony in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial.

Investigating officer Captain Wesley Lombard will on Tuesday continue his testimony in the trial of the three accused Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Racquel “Kelly” over the alleged abduction and trafficking of Joshlin Smith.

Van Rhyn’s defence attorney Nobahle Mkabayi questioned Lombard on why he took her client into custody.

Mkabayi is will continue questioning Lombard as the trial continues.