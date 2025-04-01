Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith trial continues

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

1 Apr 2025

10:39 am

Lead investigator Captain Wesley Lombard continues his testimony in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial.

Investigating officer Captain Wesley Lombard will on Tuesday continue his testimony in the trial of the three accused Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Racquel “Kelly” over the alleged abduction and trafficking of Joshlin Smith.

Van Rhyn’s defence attorney Nobahle Mkabayi questioned Lombard on why he took her client into custody.

Mkabayi is will continue questioning Lombard as the trial continues.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Joshlin Smith kidnapping missing child Western Cape

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Severe weather warning for areas just outside of Gauteng
News ‘Misleading narrative’ – ANC Youth League explains unpaid hotel bill
News Judge wishes ex-cop ‘good luck’ and jails her for life
Politics Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’
News R1.44bn sent to municipalities for disaster relief across five provinces

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp