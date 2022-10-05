Woman shot dead while watching TV in Gqeberha

Citizen Reporter

Police are on the hunt for double murder suspects after a woman and her husband were shot dead in their Motherwell, Eastern Cape home.

It is alleged that the home of 34-year-old Zimkita Takuta and her husband Siyabulela was broken into on Monday night.

Zimkita was watching TV when she was shot in the head.

The suspect, or suspects, then went into the couple’s bedroom and shot Siyabulela several times.

Three children, including the couple’s five-year-old son and his two cousins, as well as an allegedly mentally challenged adult, were present at the time of the murders.

They stayed in the house until Tuesday morning, when the mother of the Takutas’ cousins came to fetch them.

Two cases of murder are being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha.

The motive for the murders have not yet been established, and no arrests have been made.

