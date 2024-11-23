Backup power system catches fire at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the hospital with patient from the ICU ward a floor below needing to be evacuated to other wards .

A firefighter in the corridoors of Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services

No injuries have been reported after a fire at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tshwane facility needed to be evacuated after a fire in the broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tshwane emergency services received the call a short time before 1am and had the fire extinguished by roughly 4.45am.

UPS fire

Units from three fire stations sent a combined force of at least six units to the scene to contain the fire.

A quick-thinking hospital electrician has already reacted by disconnecting the lithium-ion batteries located on the seventh floor of the building to help lessen the severity of the fire.

Hospital staff and the response units worked to evacuate patients closest to the source of the fire to other wards.

“Firefighters used three mechanical positive pressure ventilation units to eject smoke that was engulfing the ICU unit on the sixth floor,” stated Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni.

“20 adult patients and one paediatric patient were evacuated and transferred to ICUs in the other wards of the hospital. No injuries were reported at this incident,” Mnguni confirmed.

How to report a fire

Residents of Tshwane are reminded to use the toll-free 107 emergency line to report fires, or to alternatively call 012 358 6300.

Mnguni urged those reporting emergency incidents to remain calm and speak clearly so that operators may relay the correct the information.

“Know where you are to give the correct address and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require doing so,” he stated.

The 107 number can be used to report fire, ambulance, rescues and life-threatening incidents.

The 107 number is a direct line to Tshwane’s emergency communications centre and can be dialled from any mobile, public or home phone.

