JUST IN: Police arrest Zimbabwean national in Thabo Bester escape saga

By Faizel Patel

Police have arrested a 31- year-old Zimbabwean man in the Thabo Bester matter.

It is understood the suspect was handcuffed on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

Police said more arrests are expected.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe the man has been charged with assiting Bester to escape.

“At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face more charges. Nine people have so far been arrested in this case.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday,13 June 2023. The possibility of police effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Mathe said.

Last week national police commissioner Fanie Masemola said more arrests were expected in the Thabo Bester case.

Bester escape

Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was initially believed that he had died by suicide after setting himself alight in his cell.

An investigation later revealed that the burnt body actually belonged to Free State resident Katlego Bereng. Bereng’s body was used as a decoy during Bester’s prison escape.

G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, as well as Integriton CCTV technician, Teboho James Lipholo, have been charged for allegedly helping Bester escape.

Arrest

Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magadumana were arrested on the 7th of April about 10km out of Arusha in Tanzania after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

They were arrested alongside a Mozambican called Zacharia Alberto, believed to be the driver who helped them cross different borders during their escape.

During their arrest, the couple were found with several passports with multiple identities in their possesssion.

