Death of investigator in Thabo Bester escape case confirmed by police

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

One of the investigators working on the case into how Thabo Bester escaped from prison has died.

Thabo Bester investigator dies

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the circumstances around the senior officer’s death is being investigated.

The investigator was the head of Free State organised crime unit.

“The Saps management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain at this early stage,” the statement said.

Unconfirmed media reports on social media suggest the officer died by suicide.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, described the Saps member as hardworking, loyal and dedicated.

The detective had 31 years of service.

“Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment,” the statement said.

“His departure leaves a void in the Saps detective environment.”

Thabo Bester prison escape

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was initially believed that he had died by suicide after setting himself alight in his cell.

An investigation later revealed that the burnt body actually belonged to Free State resident Katlego Bereng. Bereng’s body was used as a decoy during Bester’s prison escape.

G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, as well as Integriton CCTV technician, Teboho James Lipholo, have been charged for allegedly helping Bester escape.

