EC Health Department accused of paying R67 million in salaries despite hospital closure

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the Eastern Cape Department of Health of fraud and corruption after it claimed that it has been paying approximately R67 million in salaries to the employees of Orsmond Tuberculosis Hospital in Kariega, which has been closed for nearly two years.

According to the DA’s MPL, Jane Cowley, these allegations came to light when the party posed a question in parliament, seeking clarification on the significant sums of money being paid to staff members at a non-operational hospital.

45 employees refuse to be reassigned

“In response, the Department acknowledged that despite the absence of patients, 45 medical employees refused to be reassigned to other medical facilities in the district, even though their unions had agreed to the proposal,” she said.

Cowley said that the situation raises concerns about the allocation of resources within the healthcare system.

“Many hospitals and clinics in the province already face challenges due to staff shortages, resulting in difficulties in providing essential medical services to those in need. Instead of filling vacant positions and addressing this issue, the department has been utilising millions of taxpayers’ money to pay salaries to employees who are not currently working,” she said.

“Such a use of public funds without providing corresponding services is a matter of concern. Responsible financial management is crucial to ensure that resources are utilised effectively.”

Cowley said she has written a letter to Health MEC, Nomakosazana Meth, urging action to be taken.

“It is disconcerting that no disciplinary actions have been taken against the involved employees, and the likelihood of future actions remains uncertain. This situation highlights the challenges faced in holding individuals accountable for their responsibilities,” she said.

Difficulties

Cowley pointed out that the healthcare system in the Eastern Cape is already facing difficulties, and this situation adds to the existing challenges.

“It is worth noting that the Orsmond Tuberculosis Hospital possesses valuable medical equipment, including an X-ray machine, which could be better utilised in other facilities to enhance healthcare services,” she said.

“The outgoing Health Ombudsman has expressed disappointment with the actions of the Eastern Cape Department of Health. The ongoing mismanagement of finances, resources, and the lack of actions towards non-compliant employees raise concerns for the future. The residents of the Eastern Cape deserve a healthcare system that operates efficiently and ensures their well-being,” she concluded.