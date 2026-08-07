Soweto man arrested after staging his own kidnapping to extort R100k from family

Authorities used the incident to caution the public about the consequences of filing false reports.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, on 5 August 2026 after allegedly staging his own kidnapping to extort money from his family.

The case began a day earlier when a kidnapping was reported at Johannesburg Central police station.

“A kidnapping case was reported at Saps Johannesburg Central after it was alleged that the victim had been abducted by unknown suspects who demanded a ransom of R100 000 for his release,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Rescue operation traces victim to Soweto house

A team was deployed to locate and rescue the man.

Nevhuhulwi detailed: “A multidisciplinary team comprising the Provincial Tracking Team, Crime Intelligence, Detectives from Johannesburg Central, the K9 Unit, Soweto Flying Squad, Fidelity Specialist Services, and Vision Tactical was immediately mobilised to locate and rescue the alleged victim.”

Follow-up operations eventually led investigators to a house in Dobsonville, where the supposed victim was found.

He was not found alone. Police determined that he had been part of a scheme all along.

According to Nevhuhulwi, the said victim had allegedly “conspired with the three suspects to stage the kidnapping in an attempt to extort money from his family”.

Four suspects to appear in court

All four men involved, aged between 28 and 37, were taken into custody following the discovery.

They are due in court on charges linked to the scheme.

“All four suspects aged between 28 and 37 years old were arrested and are expected to appear before court on 07 August 2026 on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice,” Nevhuhulwi confirmed.

Police warn against false cases

Authorities used the incident to caution the public about the consequences of filing false reports.

“The police warn members of the public against opening false criminal cases, as this constitutes a criminal offence and wastes valuable resources that could otherwise be used to assist genuine victims of crime,” Nevhuhulwi shared the warning.

Members of the public were urged to report real crimes to their nearest police station or via the Crime Stop number.