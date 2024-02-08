Police seize counterfeit goods worth R13m, arrest five undocumented suspects in Joburg CBD

The operation resulted in the seizure of over 18,000 counterfeit items.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) seized counterfeit goods to the value of R13 million in Johannesburg.

Officers also arrested five undocumented suspects during the integrated takedown operation in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

National media liaison officer Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said police continue to make inroads by “dislodging and dismantling the illicit trade in counterfeit goods.”

Joburg raid

Van Wyk said a team comprising SAPS members from various units, officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars), brand protectors and security companies received information about business in the Joburg CBD that were selling counterfeit goods.

“This operation resulted in the seizure of over 18,000 counterfeit items such as clothing apparel, shoes, bags, caps and watches.

“During the operation, the team also dismantled a hidden manufacturing plant and storage facility where counterfeit goods were distributed to shops in and around JHB. At this location, police seized large quantities of counterfeit items including a computer hard drive, silk screening and laser cutting machines,” Van Wyk said.

Fake goods

Van Wyk said the suspects are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Counterfeit or illicit products have been flooding South African shores and the fight against them seems far from over which has a detrimental impact on the economic growth of the country due to lost revenue.

During the festive season last year, Gauteng police seized a large number of counterfeit Lego products worth almost a million rand in Centurion, north of Johannesburg.

Police said search and seizure warrants were executed at the Oriental City, Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, and at Queens Corner Shopping Centre in Queenswood.

Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the targeted operation was conducted in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

“This follows a complaint that was received implicating the well-known business premises apparently contravening the Act in respect of selling or distributing counterfeit Lego products,” she said.

