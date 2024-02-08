Gunmen kill IFP councillor before firing on taxi, killing two children

The Nongoma Local Municipality councillor was ambushed on the R618 while attending to a broken down vehicle.

The councillor and two kids were shot on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects who killed an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) ward councillor and two schoolchildren.

It is believed the Nongoma Local Municipality councillor was ambushed in a suspected hit on the R618 on Wednesday afternoon while attending to a broken-down vehicle.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all available resources including the National Task Team responsible for investigating political killings, have been allocated to the case.

Attack

“A group of armed men stopped next to his vehicle and shot the councillor multiples times, he sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“The suspects then fired shots at a passing scholar transport taxi that was transporting school children. Four children were shot and wounded and two of them aged 11 and 12 years old sadly succumbed to their injuries,” Mathe said.

Mathe said General Masemola assured the community of Nongoma that police are working around the clock, to trace and apprehend those behind this attack.

“Members of the community with information on this incident are also urged to come forward to assist police investigations.”

IFP

Meanwhile, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa they shocked by the killing.

“It is with deep shock and distress that the IFP confirms that yet another of its councillors has been murdered. While full details about exactly what transpired are not yet available, it is deeply concerning that political assassinations continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal.

“More detailed information will be made available as it is received. We mourn the loss of yet another IFP servant leader,” Hlengwa said.

Political killings

Concerns have been raised about the spate of political killings in KZN.

In December, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s uMngeni municipality chief whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down at his home by three unknown assailants.

Ndlovu was shot and killed near Mpophomeni in KZN.

Just a few months earlier, National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was shot and killed by unknown suspects at her house in Nongoma in KZN.

According to statistics issued by Police Minister Bheki Cele last year– in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Political Killings in KwaZulu-Natal – 155 political figures were assassinated between 2011 and September 2023.

