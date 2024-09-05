Police kill suspect allegedly linked to 17 murders in shootout

Shootouts between alleged suspects and KZN police have been on the rise in recent months, with over 88 alleged criminals shot by police in standoffs since April.

A murder suspect allegedly linked to 17 murders this year, has reportedly been killed after resisting arrest and opening fire on KwaZulu Natal (KZN) police.

The reported confrontation took place on Wednesday after officers found the suspect hiding in Mariannhill, KZN.

The suspect reportedly attempted to resist arrest by opening fire on the officers and was killed when they responded. A rifle was recovered, and the scene is reportedly being processed.

When approached for comment on the shooting, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda referred The Citizen to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for answers.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale refused to comment, referring queries back to Netshiunda. Any update will be included once received.

Increase in police vs suspect shootouts in KZN

Just before midnight on Monday, six suspected extortion and murder suspects were killed in a shootout with KZN police.

The incident took place on South Beach, Durban.

The suspects were wanted for several cases of extortion and murder, the most recent murder taking place earlier that evening.

When officers found them and announced their presence, the suspects opened fire. The shootout resulted in all six suspects sustaining fatal shots.

