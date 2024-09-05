Controversial Mthatha West chief Daluxolo Mareke killed in shootout with police [VIDEO]

Mareke was accused of being the mastermind behind the rampant extortion of schools in the area by Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke has been shot and killed.

It is understood Mareke was shot and killed during a shootout with the police on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the chief was one of three armed suspects who were fatally shot during the gun battle.

Watch Daluxolo Mareke denying allegations of extortion

Mthatha West Chief Daluxolo Mareke has denied allegations of extortion against schools in the area, stating that the community is unaware of such claims. Chief Mareke says a recent meeting focused on addressing concerns about school cleanliness, not extortion.



Extortion allegations

“Three armed suspects were fatally shot and one police officer was injured, following a shootout at the National Intervention Unit in Mthatha today at about 16:30.”

Mareke was recently accused of being the mastermind behind the rampant extortion of schools in the area by Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

However, Mareke denied allegations of extortion against schools, saying the community is unaware of such claims.

‘Pay up or die!’ − Eastern Cape under siege

In August, The Citizen reported on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s concerns about businesses and schools in Mthatha that were being attacked by extortion syndicates demanding “protection fees”.

There are growing concerns that businesses are forced to close doors due to the extortion racket, with syndicates demanding “protection fees” of about R20,000 for small businesses, R50,000 for medium-sized, and more than R200,000 for big businesses.

It is understood that some schools and school teachers renting properties in Mthatha were also forced to pay between R500 and R1,000 a month for protection.

While some business owners have closed their outlets, others have fled the town after being threatened with death if they do not pay the “protection fees”.

“Pay or you will die,” they were warned.

Challenge

Mchunu said the problem is a challenge that must be faced head-on.

“It’s criminal. It’s not confined to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. It’s also KZN and elsewhere. In the next few weeks, we should sort it out.

“This has grown to such an extent that we hear women in villages have to either post R50 on their window or they get raped if they don’t do that. So it has gone wild,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu said they have plans to resolve the siege in Mthatha.

