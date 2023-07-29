Alleged suspect shot and killed in Greyville, Durban

By Faizel Patel

There has been yet another shooting in KwaZulu-Natal after an alleged suspect was shot and killed in the Greyville area of Durban.

Paramedics said they received the call about the incident on Kent Road off Stamford Hill Road early on Saturday morning, 29 July 2023.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown but police will be investigating further.

“On arrival paramedics found that Saps had cornered off the area. Paramedics found that a male believed to be an alleged suspect had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the injured man and he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Several wounded in mass shooting in Durban CBD

Seven shot in Durban

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police said they are continuing their search for a group of suspects who shot and wounded at least seven people in the province.

Shop owners and bystanders in Durban’s Victoria Street in the busy central business district (CBD) scurried for cover on Friday when the criminals fired shots during a robbery at a cellphone store.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

Charges

He said police are investigating a charge of business robbery and seven counts of attempted murder.

“Police have thus far established that two suspects entered inside a shop while two more suspects guarded the door. Inside the shop the suspects allegedly robbed the teller of an undisclosed amount of money. Some of the suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a gateway vehicle whereas others fled on foot.

“Reports indicate that a security officer who was in the vicinity gave chase to the suspects who were fleeing from the scene on foot. One suspect allegedly fired shots at the security guard and injured him. Six more civilians were reported injured when the suspect fired shots randomly,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added the wounded victims, two females and five men, including the security guard, were taken to hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Various police disciplines have been deployed and a manhunt for the suspects has already begun,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Fatal shooting in Qonce leaves three dead, two injured