Concerns mount over political killings ahead of 2024 elections

By Stephen Tau

Not only have whistle-blowers been fearing for their lives in recent times for speaking out against wrongdoing, but activists belonging to land rights movement Abahlali baseMjondolo too have had their fair share of concerns.

As a result of exposing corruption, just like whistle-blowers, some Abahlali baseMjondolo activists have also lost their lives while others continue to be in hiding.

24 activists killed since 2009

The land rights movement say it has been facing repression from the state since 2009 over the killings of its activists for speaking out against corruption.

According to one member of the movement, Thapelo Mohapi, at least 24 activists have been killed so far.

Mohapi said they lost four activists last year alone.

Ayanda Ngila, who was the deputy chairperson of the eKhenana Commune, was killed in March last year, before another activist Nokuthula Mabaso, who was the chairperson of the women’s league, was assassinated outside her house in the same month.

“Lindokuhle Mnguni, the chairperson of the commune, was also assassinated in August last year, also in his house where he was with his partner who sustained injuries from three bullets fired at her.

“Siyabonga Manqele was another one of our activists who was killed when police opened fire during a community raid in the eNkanini informal settlement,” said Mohapi.

Most of the assassinations, according to Mohapi, have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“We are being killed because the African National Congress (ANC) sees our movement of the impoverished as a threat and we are killed because we expose corruption,” Mohapi said.

He said they are very concerned about the situation, especially ahead of next year’s much-anticipated general elections “where the ANC is losing ground in KZN”.

SAHRC calls for Ramaphosa’s intervention

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has since written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the plight of the movement.

In a statement, the SAHRC said it is in receipt of various complaints from the movement, which advocates for the rights of people living in shacks including access to decent housing, services and education.

Only two convictions have since been secured by the authorities for the 24 activists who were killed over the past 14 years.

“Having assessed the complaints and various recommendations made by civil organisations on behalf of Abahlali baseMjondolo, the commission is of the view that a high-level strategic intervention is necessary to alleviate the plight of the movement.

“It is against this backdrop that the commission has written to the president to seek the intervention of the Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to among others investigate the assassinations of the members of the movement, failure by the police to apprehend assassins, delays in prosecuting matters that are currently before the criminal courts including the alleged role of politicians,” the SAHRC’s acting manager in KZN Pavershree Padayachee said.

Ward councillors’ killings

Meanwhile, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KZN has called on members of the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of people involved in the killings of ward councillors.

In recent incidents, a PR councillor for the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) was tragically shot and killed while delivering a sermon to his congregants at his church in eNseleni, Richards Bay, last Tuesday.

Another councillor from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) from the uMkhanyakude District was also assassinated.

According to KZN Salga chairperson Thami Ntuli, the escalating number of political killings targeting councillors, particularly in the northern parts of KZN, has instilled fear and anxiety among public representatives.

“The safety and security of councillors must be prioritised, and we expect that every effort will be made to expedite all outstanding threat analyses where councillors have reported incidents of intimidation or threats,” Ntuli added.

Political and human rights activist Professor Mary de Haas, who has been monitoring political violence in KZN, said with the elections next year, the activists may be at risk of further violence depending on the political context of areas they are in. She stressed that politicians are also vulnerable.

Commenting on calls for Ramaphosa’s intervention, De Haas said there is no harm in asking but questioned why the president never intervened when pleas were sent to him about the risks facing whistle-blowers Thabiso Zulu and Patricia Mashale.