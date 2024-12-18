KZN police receive fleet of new vehicles to boost crime fighting efforts [VIDEO]

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli unveiled the second quarter crime statistics for 2024/2025.

The South African Police Services (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has received a fleet of new vehicles which will be used to enhance police operations and fight crime.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli unveiled the second quarter crime statistics for 2024/2025 in the presence of police top brass on Tuesday.

The crime statistics, covering the period of July to September 2024, revealed a marginal increase of 0.1% in the 17 community-reported serious crimes.

Watch KZN police get a fleet of new vehicles to fight crime

A total of 63,666 cases were reported, with 20,794 arrests made.

Official in the province provided comprehensive plans to combat crime during the festive season and beyond.

Murders

Ntuli said the province registered 1,428 murder cases, including 71 multiple murder incidents involving 164 victims.

“While overall murders declined, rural areas and townships remain high-risk zones, with arguments, robberies, and retaliation being key causes. Alarmingly, 186 victims were women and 77 were children.”

ALSO READ: Several suspects killed in shootout with police in Richards Bay, KZN

New police vehicles

Ntuli also handed 36 vehicles to Saps, saying they will be used to enhance police operations

Valued at over R14 million, the addition of these vehicles comes as law enforcement gears up for increased patrols during the busy holiday season.

Before handing over the vehicles to the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Ntuli highlighted the need to have added resources on the ground.

Abuse

Mkhwanazi said that although there can never be enough resources, the new vehicles will come in handy to assist in the fight against crime.

“These new vehicles will assist our officers to be able to reach more people faster. We will ensure that vehicles are used for official duties only and act against those who abuse them for personal gains. We are warning criminals that they must leave our citizens alone.

“Police will be out in numbers to ensure that those who want to celebrate, do so in a safe and secure environment,” Mkhwanazi said.

Boots on the ground

Ntuli said to ensure that maximum safety measures are put in place during the festive season and beyond, law enforcement has amplified the deployment of police officers and resources at recognised crime hotspots throughout KZN.

“We are especially pleased to announce that 656 new police Constables will be deployed to various police stations across the province.

“They will report for duty this coming Friday, 20 December 2024. Also, 198 RTI officers and 467 authorised officers together with 124 Constables, Metro Police officers will be joining the ranks during the festive season,” Ntuli said.

NOW READ: Police discover drugs worth millions hidden in snooker table at OR Tambo Airport