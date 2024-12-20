KZN man, girlfriend, and toddler found dead in double-murder suicide case

Police made the grim discovery on Friday.

It is understood the incident happened at Danganya area in Umgababa. Picture: Michel Bega

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating two counts of murder following an incident in which a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and their three-year-old son to death before taking his own life in a double murder-suicide case in Umkomaas.

It is understood the incident happened in the Danganya area in Umgababa.

Grim discovery

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers made the grim discovery on Friday.

“The bodies were recovered on Friday morning with the incident suspected to have happened late on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday.

“When police arrived at the scene, the body of the woman and her child were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found placed on top of the bed,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the motive for the killings is under investigation.

Sibusiso Lawrence

The double murder-suicide comes a few days after Sibusiso Lawrence killed his girlfriend in KZN.

Lawrence shocked the nation when he posted a video on his Facebook page admitting to killing his former girlfriend and leaving her body in the middle of the road with multiple stab wounds.

Following a manhunt, police found him hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu strongly condemned gender-based violence (GBV) following the gruesome murder.

GBV in SA

Mchunu said the “shocking incident is a grim reminder” of the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence in South African society.

“Such acts of violence are a betrayal of our shared humanity and have no place in our nation. Furthermore, the use of social media to amplify such cruelty is utterly unacceptable and reflects a disregard for basic decency and the dignity of others.

“The act of this individual having taken his own life ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice, but it does not diminish the severity of his actions or the pain inflicted on the victim, the victim’s family, friends, and community, including his own family.

“Families and communities need to be very much alive and alert to issues of mental health of their members,” said Mchunu.

