Police find 295 bags of heroin hidden on top of geyser, suspect arrested

Five other clear plastic bags containing crystal meth were also found.

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Pretoria after police found 295 brown-wrapped plastic bags containing heroin hidden on top of the geyser inside the suspect’s room over the weekend.

Tshwane District Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said police arrested the suspect and confiscated crystal meth and heroin.

“On Friday, Pretoria West police officers acted on information provided by the community regarding a male suspected of selling drugs in Church Street, Pretoria West. After verifying the information and confirming the address where the suspect was operating, the officers proceeded to the location.

“The premises were placed under surveillance to monitor the suspect’s activities. The suspect was observed leaving the address, prompting the officers to tactically approach and apprehend him. A thorough search of both the suspect and his premises was conducted,” he said.

Heroin and other drugs found

Van Dyk said during the search, five clear plastic bags containing Crystal Meth and 295 brown-wrapped plastic bags containing heroin were discovered hidden on top of the geyser inside the suspect’s room.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court soon. Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers for their excellent work, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Saps [South African Police Service] and the community in combating drug-related crimes,” he said.

Van Dyk said that over the long weekend, 366 suspects were arrested during Operation Shanela and a multi-stakeholder law enforcement team from the Tshwane District in Hammanskraal.

“Tshwane detectives arrested 259 suspects for serious offences, which included 74 for gender-based violence, 34 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three for attempted murder, four for house robbery, and one for rape. 32 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation,” he said.

Alcohol-related arrests

Van Dyk reported that officers conducted searches on 980 individuals and 520 vehicles. As a result, they arrested a suspect for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, recovered a car that had been stolen in Rietgat earlier in the month, and impounded another vehicle for further investigation due to irregularities discovered during the search.

Additionally, 22 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while 25 identified premises and hotspots were searched which resulted in 39 persons being arrested and fined for drinking in public.

“20 liquor establishments were inspected, seven closed for non-compliance with the Liquor Act. A total of 201 970 millilitres of liquor with three persons arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes when 1960 loose cigarettes were found in their possession,” he said.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said last week 15 871 suspects were arrested during the Nationwide Shanela Operations.

Mukhathi said 2 327 wanted suspects were arrested in connection with various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

Police also confiscated 119 firearms and 1 243 rounds of ammunition this past week.