Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in Limpopo

The Saps officer arrived home and got into a heated argument with his wife.

A 46-year-old South African Police Services (Saps) officer has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of his wife at their home in Limpopo.

It understood the assault took place on Friday night, in Mavhunga Village under Mphephu policing precinct in the Vhembe district.

Assault

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary reports indicate that the Saps officers arrived home just before 10pm when an altercation ensued with his wife

“He woke up his wife and the two got into a heated argument and the suspect assaulted his wife with fists until she fell down. The victim managed to escape and ran outside the yard but the suspect allegedly followed her until the victim got assistance from a motorist who gave her a lift to Mphephu police station.

“The victim opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the officer who is attached the Saps Modimolle K9 Unit is expected to appear before Dzanani Magistrate’s Court soon.

Actions condemned

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the actions of the police officer following a reported incident of assault.

“This incident is highly regrettable, we expect the members of law enforcement to conduct themselves in an ethical and professional manner at all times. We therefore view these allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.

Such behaviour goes against our principles and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation without fear or favour,” said Hadebe.

Murder

Earlier this week, a 41-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his wife to death in Limpopo in an apparent domestic dispute.

It is understood the woman was killed by her husband at their home in Lwamondo, Khumbe village in Vuwani policing area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The man has been charged with murder.

Mashaba said the suspect is expected to appear before Vuwani Magistrate’s Court in due course.

