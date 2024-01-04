Limpopo man arrested for stabbing wife to death in domestic dispute

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with an open wound

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death in Limpopo in an apparent domestic dispute.

It is understood the woman was killed by her husband at their home in Lwamondo, Khumbe village in Vuwani policing area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Domestic violence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers responded to the scene after receiving a complaint of the incident.

“Upon their arrival together with the paramedics, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with an open wound. She was certified dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations then revealed that the woman was stabbed with a sharp object by her husband after the two engaged into a heated argument.

“The 41-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He is expected to appear before Vuwani Magistrate’s Court in due course,” Mashaba said.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the domestic violence incident.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue, and Saps urges individuals facing such situations to seek psycho-social support from professionals or support organizations. We also emphasize the importance of community members reporting any signs of domestic abuse or violence promptly to law enforcement authorities “, said Hadebe.

Body discovered

Meanwhile, Hadebe has ordered an immediate manhunt of unknown suspects following the grim discovery of dismembered body of an unknown man in a shallow grave in Apel on the Wednesday morning also in Limpopo.

“This is one of the most disturbing and inhumane incidents that we have experienced in our province. I have confidence in our investigating team that they will follow all possible leads to track down the suspects and bring them to book.

It is understood officers in Apel outside Sekhukhune were alerted by community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal when they found the mans’s body in a shallow grave.

Information

Police said the man was found with multiple injuries and some of the body parts were buried along with him.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle.

“Initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where the shallow grave was dug up as there were trails of blood stains. The victim suspected to be in his 30s was found wearing only an underwear,” police said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased or apprehension of the suspects to come forward.

