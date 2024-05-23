Police officers teaching safer school awareness under investigation for assaulting pupils

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating claims that an officer teaching school safety assaulted pupils in North West.

The officer allegedly assaulted the pupils at a school in Mabeskraal village, near Rustenburg, earlier this month.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that members conducted a safer school awareness campaign with other stakeholders. Subsequently, some pupils were taken to a separate classroom where the alleged assault occurred.”

Investigations underway

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm were opened and Ipid were looking into the matter.

“The SAPS management does not tolerate unprofessional conduct by its members. It would like to urge the public to exercise patience and allow investigations to unfold,” added Mokgwabone.

Police beat fighting students

ActionSA last year wrote to Ipid to investigate reports of police allegedly “brutally assaulting” pupils at Barberton Senior Secondary.

The incident reportedly occurred at the school in August.

It was alleged police officers were called to the school after two pupils were involved in a scuffle and taken to the principal’s office.

The officers allegedly beat the pupils, leaving them with scars and bruises.

“This is all without informing the parents of the pupils.

“The SAPS has no right to assault any person regardless of the situation, much less school children. Therefore, their actions are in contravention of the South African law,” said ActionSA Mpumalanga chairperson Thoko Mashiane.

Mashiane said that some “bad apples” gave the police service a bad name and “must be dealt with to begin the work of restoring the integrity of the SAPS”.