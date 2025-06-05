DNA confirms remains of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and Nomsa Mdhluli

Police discovered skeletal remains with gunshot wounds believed to belong to the missing couple.

Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli were reported missing since February 2025. Picture: Facebook/Sbusiso Aserie Ndlovu

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that the human remains found in Rust de Winter, Limpopo, have been positively identified as belonging to missing Pretoria journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdluli.

Last month, police discovered skeletal remains with gunshot wounds believed to belong to the missing couple.

DNA

The area where the remains were found was identified by the suspects as the location where they left the pair.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they can confirm that a DNA analysis has been completed and has positively linked the remains to Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

“The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased. A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are those of the missing couple.

ALSO READ: Four arrested in connection with missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

“The Saps has already notified both families and is pleased to have assisted to provide closure to both families,” Mathe said.

Suspects

Ndlovu and Mdhluli went missing in February under mysterious circumstances.

Seven suspects have been arrested in the case and are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s court on various charges ranging from kidnapping, house robbery, to possession of stolen property.

Olorato Mongale

Last month, the murder of budding journalist Olorato Mongale also shocked the country.

Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer last Sunday, only for her body to be later found in Lombardy West, Johannesburg.

Police began a manhunt for Phila Makhanya, Fezile Ngubane and Bongani Mthimkhulu in the days after the death.

Makhanya was killed in a police shootout on Friday, and police cleared Ngubane on Saturday. Mthimkhulu is currently on the run and was reportedly heading to the border.

Mongale Friends, family and community members gathered at the Bloemfontein City Hall in the Free State on Sunday to pay their final respects to her.

ALSO READ: Police rope in specialised team to probe murder of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose