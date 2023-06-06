Police request public assistance following the recovery of four bodies

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

Police in the Eastern Cape have requested the public’s assistance in solving two murder cases after they recovered four dead bodies – two days apart in Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said in a statement that on 3 June 2023, police were summoned to a complaint of a murder after two bodies that were burnt beyond recognition were found inside a bakkie that was found in the bushes in Kaplani Village outside Mthatha.

State vehicle

He also stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the bakkie that was found at the scene belonged to the Department of Correctional Services.

“Police opened a case of murder of two counts for further investigation. The identities of the deceased persons are to be confirmed on completion of the forensic investigation,” said Nkohli.

ALSO READ: Concern over the number of dead bodies being found around Pietermaritzburg

Floating bodies

Two days later, police were then summoned to a scene where the bodies of two men were found floating in the dam at the same village.

Nkohli also revealed that deceased persons who were identified as Lunga Feya, 27, and Luthando Thingithingi, 34, had sustained multiple injuries.

A case was also later opened and police have urged the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects in any of the two murder cases to contact an investigating team leader on 062 310 2714. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS App.”

Meanwhile, Provincial Commissioner, Lietenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the incidents and activated a task team to track, trace and arrest the suspects involved.

“I have faith in the team and we will not rest until there is a breakthrough. We appeal to the communities to work with the police, and to report any information that can assist in the investigation,” she said.

Another three bodies found

In a separate incident, police also discovered the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds in the small Eastern Cape town of Indwe in April.

Nkohli said at the time that when police arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of the men with gunshot wounds lying on the road.

“The circumstances surrounding the murders are unknown at this stage and a case of murder (three counts) was opened for further investigation,” said Nkohli in a statement.

READ MORE: Bodies of three men found with gunshot wounds in Eastern Cape