Father arrested for allegedly raping and abusing eight-year-old son

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

A 53-year-old Gqeberha man was arrested on Sunday for the alleged rape and abuse of his eight-year-old son.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, police received a tip-off regarding the little boy’s maltreatment last week.

Chained

Upon arrival at the house in the Mgababa Village – outside Peddie, police found the child alone and cuffed with a chain and the father had fled.

On Sunday, 4 June 2023, the investigating officer managed to trace the suspect to a relative’s house in NU11, Motherwell, in Gqeberha.

He was arrested and is detained on charges of rape and child neglect.

The child has since been freed and taken for medical treatment, and to a place of safety.

NOW READ: KZN father on the run after raping five-year-old daughter

Inhumane

Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has since commended the investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit which led to the arrest of the accused.

She also said that the incident was shocking, sad and inhumane.

“It is our responsibility as parents and/or caretakers to take control and protect our children, yet it is very sad when these very people become perpetrators instead of protectors.

“As we marked Child Protection Week, we need to strive for zero tolerance on crimes against children as enshrined in our Constitution and the Children’s Act.

“We appreciate the efforts of the communities for looking out for our children and for reporting the maltreatment of children who do not have a voice. Let us be the voice for those who can’t and stop the scourge of violence against the vulnerable.”

He will appear at the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

Woman arrested for allegedly raping son

In January this year, a Limpopo police constable was arrested after a video of her having sex with her then 10-year-old son surfaced on social media.

The 40-year-old police officer was arrested on Friday, 20 January.

Harsh condemnation for police officer

The video sparked an outrage on social media as South Africans called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to call to order one of their members.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe also strongly condemned the incident.

“Soon after becoming aware of the video, the Provincial Commissioner ordered the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to conduct an immediate probe into the incident with a view of apprehending the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo at the time.

ALSO READ: Limpopo cop arrested after video shows her allegedly raping her son