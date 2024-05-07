Daily news update: 75 workers buried under collapsed building | MMC implicated in Usindiso | Bongani Bongo ruling overturned

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, 75 construction workers were buried under rubble when the building they were constructing collapsed in George, Joburg’s MMC for public safety has been implicated in a report about the Usindiso fire, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturns ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s high court dismissal of bribery and corruption charges.

We also look at two elderly residents being found murdered on their Free State farm, Minister Zizi Kodwa condemning the DA’s burning flag advert, and tributes pouring in for late actor and TV presenter Mpho Sebeng.

News Today: 7 May 2024

George building collapse: 53 still trapped under rubble while two workers succumb to injuries

A total of 53 construction workers were still trapped under rubble when Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provided an update on the collapsed building in George on Monday night.

Emergency personnel look for workers buried beneath the rubble. Photo: Alan Winde/X

During this time, emergency services managed to extricate 22 workers and take them to the hospital. Sadly, two of these have since been declared deceased.

Public Safety MMC to ‘engage with residents’ after being implicated in Usindiso report

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, has reacted to the Usindiso Commission Report suggesting his position should be investigated.

The fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD has been described as one of the worst tragedies to have hit Gauteng’s economic hub. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The fire which broke out last August claimed 77 lives. A man was arrested in January and charged with murder and attempted murder.

SCA overturns Bongani Bongo bribery and corruption ruling, orders new trial

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overturned a high court ruling which dismissed the bribery and corruption trial of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo.

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi

On Monday, the SCA delivered its judgment granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s February 2021 ruling.

Body found in septic tank as elderly couple murdered on farm north of Bloemfontein

Police are investigating a double murder after finding the bodies of an elderly couple slain on their farm in the Free State at the weekend.

Police are investigating cases of house robbery and murder. Picture: iStock

Glen police were called to the farm, north of Bloemfontein, on Saturday after being notified by a neighbour that he had been unable to reach the couple telephonically.

‘Insulting the nation’: Zizi Kodwa condemns DA’s burning flag ad

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa slammed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) controversial advert involving the burning of the national flag.

The DA’s advert sees a South African flag burn to embers. Image: X

The party’s election advert showed the flag as “a symbolic representation of the future that awaits South Africa if people do not vote for the DA”, party leader John Steenhuisen explained at the launch of the advert.

Mzansi TV shows and celebs pay tribute to Mpho Sebeng [PICS]

Mzansi celebrities and local TV shows have paid tribute to the late actor and TV presenter Mpho Sebeng.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late actor, Mpho Sebeng. Pictures: Twitter/X

The 31-year-old passed away in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of Sunday morning, his family confirmed in a statement.

Watch: Freddie Gwala rocks Market at The Sheds’ Sophiatown Kofifi festival

US music producer Rick Rubin once said good music stands the test of time because it resonates with universal truths.

Veteran musician Freddie Gwala mesmerizing the crowd at Market @The Sheds. Picture: market_thesheds/Instagram

This was the case this past weekend as music veteran Freddie Gwala had an audience whom most weren’t born when he released his classic hits, dancing to songs decades ago.

Kolisi and his Boks win big at SA Sport Awards

The Springboks were the big winners on Sunday night, unsurprisingly raking in six accolades at the SA Sport Awards after winning the Rugby World Cup last year for the fourth time.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after winning the Rugby World Cup in France last year. Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Bok captain Siya Kolisi received two awards for Sport Star of the Year and People’s Choice of the Year, which was voted by the public, while Eben Etzebeth was named Sportsman of the Year.

Mokwena issues apology for Caf disappointment

Winning the Nedbank Cup to complete a domestic league and cup double will still not make up for the Caf Champions League disappointment. That’s according to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena who is still hurt by their failure to reach the final of Africa’s prestigious club competition.

Rulani Mokwena is still upset Sundowns were knocked out in the Champions League semifinals. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Brazilians have already bagged the DStv Premiership and the African Football League this season. Orlando Pirates stand in their way of a third piece of silverware at the end of the campaign.

