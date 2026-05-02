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Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest three in Kagiso ransom plot

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

2 May 2026

03:19 pm

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All three suspects are expected to appear before Kagiso Magistrates' Court.

Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest three in Kagiso ransom plot

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Gauteng police have arrested three suspects and successfully rescued a 30-year-old kidnapped victim on the West Rand.

The victim was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning, 02 May 2026 and reunited with his family.

Kidnapping

According to police, a case of house breaking and kidnapping was reported a day earlier, after a house in Kagiso was broken into by unknown suspects who then abducted the victim and reportedly demanded a ransom of R500 000 from the family.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multi-disciplinary task team comprising West Rand Crime Intelligence, Kagiso Visible Policing, West Rand TRIO detectives, Highway Patrol and K9 unit was immediately activated.

“Through intelligence-driven operation and technical surveillance, the team traced the suspects to a premises in Tshepisong Phase 1.

“Three suspects were apprehended at the scene, and the team further seized a white Suzuki bakkie, Capitec bank cards, and cellphones believed to have been used in the commission of the crime. The victim has since been reunited with family,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Court

Nevhuhulwi, all three suspects, aged 23, 24, and 25, are expected to appear before the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court on 04 May 2026, facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

“In another incident, a nine-year-old girl who was kidnapped for ransom on 03 March 2026 has also been successfully rescued and reunited with her family. Four suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear before the Johannesburg court on charges of kidnapping and extortion.”

Integrated intelligence

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, commended the team’s swift response.

“This successful rescue of the victims shows what integrated intelligence and dedicated teams can achieve. We will continue to prioritise serious and violent crimes and ensure perpetrators face the full might of the law.”

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Police have urged the public to report any criminal activity to 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

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