Police rescue kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Johannesburg

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman. Picture: iStock

Gauteng police have rescued a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Johannesburg.

A multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team successfully rescued the Portuguese businessman in Westdene on Saturday morning.

Rescue

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested.

“The businessman was kidnapped on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, shortly after dropping off an employee in Rewlatch. A ransom was later demanded for his release.

“Acting on intelligence, the team, comprising members from the National Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Special Task Force, Gauteng Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Crime Intelligence Cyber Security, Soweto Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), and other stakeholders, identified a location in Westdene and executed a tactical operation,” Van Wyk said.

Investigations

Van Wyk said that upon arrival at the premises, officers found the businessman unharmed and arrested the suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected. The suspect will appear in court next week.”

Police arrested

Last week, two former police officers from the Western Cape were among four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

Van Wyk said the businessman was kidnapped early last month from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape by a group of people who had introduced themselves to him as immigration officials.

Wyk said officers arrested four kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistani nationals, in different locations in Gauteng.

She said the team also seized an illegal firearm and a vehicle during the operation.

Kidnappings

This is the third kidnapping solved by the Gauteng police in less than a week.

On Monday, police rescued an Ethiopian businessman from the clutches of a kidnapping ring during an operation that resulted in a shootout, which left a kidnapper dead.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Ethiopian businessman was kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday.

