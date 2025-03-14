Police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman in Evaton

Two former police officers from the Western Cape were among four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani...

Police said the man was kidnapped from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape in February. Picture: File Image

Two former police officers from the Western Cape were among four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

Police said the man was kidnapped from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, in February and was rescued on Thursday in Evaton during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said officers arrested four kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistani nationals, in different locations in Gauteng.

Kidnapping

She said the team also seized an illegal firearm and a vehicle during the operation.

“According to a preliminary report, the victim was kidnapped in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, earlier last month by an unknown group of individuals who introduced themselves to the victim as immigration officials.

“The victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station, but never returned home, “ Van Wyk said.

Intelligence operation

Van Wyk said the Pakistani businessman’s family subsequently reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom for his release.

“Intelligence led a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Eastern Cape (Hawks), Soweto Flying Squad and private security to arrest a kidnapper in Killarney; an unlicensed firearm was also seized.”

Rescue

She said the suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton, where two more kidnappers were arrested.

“Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a fourth kidnapper in Benoni. A vehicle which was used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

“The four suspects are expected to appear before a Magistrates’ court soon, while further investigations continue,” Van Wyk said.

Ethiopian businessman rescued

This is the second kidnapping solved by the Gauteng police in less than a week.

On Monday, police rescued an Ethiopian businessman from the clutches of a kidnapping ring during an operation that resulted in a shootout, which left a kidnapper dead.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Ethiopian businessman was kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday.

Mathe said a team led by the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, working with private security, traced the victim to a house in Kensington, Johannesburg, where a gun battle took place.

