Police bust R1.5m drug lab in Vanderbijlpark, one arrested [PICTURES]

Gauteng police have uncovered a drug lab worth R1.5 million, leading to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect.

A cross-border operation between the Western Cape Organised Crime Investigations (OCI) and the Head Office Narcotics led to the discovery of a clandestine drug laboratory in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said Mandrax and drug manufacturing equipment were seized during the operation.

Intensive investigations

Van Wyk said the bust followed an intensive investigation by a multi-disciplinary team and various other law enforcement officials.

“The team was tracking a suspect wanted for drug dealing in De Rust, Western Cape.

“The operation led officers to an address in South Crest, Alberton, where a search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and over 7 000 mandrax tablets worth more than R560 000,” Van Wyk said.

Drug lab

She said further investigations led the team to a property in Vanderbijlpark, where they uncovered a fully operational drug laboratory.

“Seized items included a tablet press, various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and a quantity of mandrax powder and mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R500 000.

“The suspect is expected to appear in court next week on charges of possession, dealing, and manufacturing of drugs,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk added that investigations are ongoing.

Cocktail of drugs

Earlier this month, Gauteng police seized a cocktail of drugs in Pretoria.

A team of detectives from the Saps National Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics Unit discovered a significant quantity of scheduled medicine, steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at a self-storage facility in Derdepoort, Pretoria.

Van Wyk said the estimated street value of the confiscated substances was R15 million.

Drug syndicate

This success follows a recent breakthrough in which the team uncovered a drug syndicate, leading to the arrest of six suspects on 11 February 2025.

“Charges against two of the suspects have been provisionally withdrawn. Follow-up investigations into this syndicate’s activities led the team to the identified storage facility.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate was operating an online platform to trade and distribute scheduled medicine, steroids, stimulants, and other illicit substances to consumers,” Van Wyk said.

