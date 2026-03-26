Mixed-weather conditions to hit Gauteng this weekend

Saws maintains a consistent outlook of "3mm of rain and a 30% probability of precipitation" for Sunday across both cities.

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of cloudy skies and scattered thundershowers this weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts mild temperatures and a 30% chance of rain across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria: Showers expected on Saturday afternoon

According to the weather service, Pretoria will start Saturday under cloudy skies in the early hours, with humidity rising from 60% at 2am to 80% by mid-morning.

Cloudy conditions are expected at 2am and 8am, with showers and thundershowers developing by 2pm.

Temperatures will range from 21°C in the morning to 23°C in the afternoon, peaking at a maximum of 29°C. Winds will remain light, blowing from the NNE to WNW at around 9.3km/h throughout the day.

By Saturday evening, conditions are expected to ease slightly, turning partly cloudy with temperatures around 8pm at 24°C.

The weather service said Pretoria’s overall forecast includes “a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 29°C, with a rain amount of 3mm and a 30% probability of precipitation.”

Johannesburg: Similar pattern with afternoon storms

Johannesburg is set to experience a similar trend on Saturday, starting off cloudy before thundershowers develop later in the day.

Cloudy conditions are expected at 2am and 8am, followed by showers and thundershowers at 2pm.

Temperatures will range between 20°C and 22°C during the day, reaching a maximum of 27°C.

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Winds will be light and variable, shifting from south-westerly to northerly directions at speeds of up to 9.3km/h.

The evening is expected to clear slightly, becoming partly cloudy with temperatures around 8pm at 23°C.

The overview forecast for Johannesburg indicates “a minimum temperature of 18°C and a maximum of 27°C, with 3mm of rain and a 30% chance of rain.”

Sunday: Clear start, storms return later

On Sunday, both cities will see clearer conditions in the morning before storms return later in the day.

In Pretoria, the weather service forecasts “mostly clear conditions at 8am, with showers and thundershowers expected by 8pm.” Temperatures will climb to a maximum of 30°C, with a minimum of 20°C.

Johannesburg will follow a similar pattern, with “mostly clear conditions in the morning and showers and thundershowers by the evening.” Temperatures will range from 18°C to 28°C.

Despite the warmer conditions, the weather service maintains a consistent outlook of “3mm of rain and a 30% probability of precipitation” for Sunday across both cities.

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