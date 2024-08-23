Police seize contraband worth R2.5m in Hazyview [VIDEO]

Three suspects were arrested by police as they seized all manner of contraband after a tip-off in Mpumalanga.

A screengrab of one of the videos police took as they seized the contraband.

Police seized illegal cigarettes, drinks, hair and beauty products, kitchenware and other contraband worth R2.5 million during a raid in Hazyview.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said two men aged 30 and 35, and a woman aged 61, were arrested at the Mpumalanga premises with the contraband on Thursday.

Police seize contraband

“The team, consisting of members from Tactical Response Team (TRT), K9 unit, Public Order Policing (Pop), Flying Squad, mounted unit, visible policing, the police bikers, and detective services made a major breakthrough,” he said.

“[It] began when the team was busy conducting compliance, checking at liquor outlets in the Calcutta area.

“The members then received credible information regarding a truck suspected of transporting contraband goods.”

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the men and women in blue traced the information to a residential property in Hazyview.

There, a substantial quantity of contraband items were discovered inside a large storage area.

Watch the discovery below:

Police corner suspects, build a case

“It was during this time when the three suspects were cornered. When searching inside the premises, the team also discovered about 10 live ammunition [rounds].

“The suspects are faced with charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as possession of illicit goods.”

The trio is currently in police custody pending their court appearance, which will happen soon.

The team of investigators are still gathering evidence for the case.

Video screengrab as police seize the contraband.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, thanked the members of the community who provided the information that led to the discovery.

He also commended officers for their swift response.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our communities by actively pursuing illegal activities and holding those responsible accountable,” he said.

“We are grateful to members of the community and together, we can create a safer environment for all.”

