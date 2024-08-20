Operation Shanela: Police arrest more than 28 000 suspects in two weeks

Police said officers will continue their operations to assert the authority of the state and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Police have arrested more than 28,000 suspects for various crimes during Operation Shanela countrywide over the past two weeks.

In the latest operation, which began on Monday, 12 August, and ended on Sunday, 18 August 2024, police arrested 13,919 suspects.

Authorities said over 2,800 of those nabbed were wanted for serious crimes such as murder, rape, and business robberies, among others.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks, and stop-and-searches, police have taken a “bold and decisive approach” in protecting the communities they serve.

Highlights

Mathe said 161 suspects were also arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms

“Assault GBH continues to register a large number of arrests with 1422 suspects arrested. 475 suspects were arrested for the illegal dealing in liquor, 154 arrests were made in KZN while 105 were made in Mpumalanga.”

Mathe also highlighted the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.

A highlight of major takedowns includes the arrest of a 40-year-old Zambian national linked to a kidnapping for ransom syndicate, and the interception of a R300 million crystal meth drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport, resulting in additional arrests.

Mathe said that counterfeit goods worth R37 million and drugs worth R1 million were seized in Joburg and Gqeberha.

“Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.”

Operation Shanela

Last week, police also arrested 14,157 suspects for various crimes including murder and rape across several provinces during Operation Shanela.

Mathe said officers made thousands of arrests and confiscated hundreds of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“Just this week alone, 4 783 wanted suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies were arrested; 159 suspects were arrested for murder and 94 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.”

Mathe also shared the success of other police operations, including the rescue of a Portuguese businessman in Lenasia and a shootout with a cash-in-transit suspect.

