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Police seized fake Apple watches, football jerseys worth R160m across SA

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

28 March 2026

05:31 pm

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'In Gauteng, police executed several takedown operations in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Meyerton, Vanderbijlpark, and Vereeniging throughout the week.'

Police seized fake Apple watches, football jerseys worth R160m across SA

Picture: Supplied

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The South African Police Service (Saps) seized counterfeit goods worth more than R160 million during multiple takedown operations in different parts of the country this week.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant ColonelAmanda van Wyk said most of the items were seized in Bellville, Western Cape.

“The National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit led a joint takedown operation in Bellville on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R117 million,” she said.

Collective effort

She noted that the team which helped seized the illicit items include members from the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Crime Intelligence, the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Public Order Policing (POP), officials from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Division, and brand protectors.

“The team seized over 130 000 counterfeit items, including branded clothing, sports apparel, sneakers, caps, sunglasses, and watches,” said van Wyk.

“In Gauteng, police executed several takedown operations in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Meyerton, Vanderbijlpark, and Vereeniging throughout the week.”

Fake football jerseys seized
Fake football jerseys seized. Picture: Supplied

Manufacturing plant shutdown

Van Wyk said the operation to clamp down on on illicit trade saw a manufacturing plant producing these items shut down.

“In one operation, the Gauteng Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with support from various role players, shut down a counterfeit manufacturing plant operating in a medical building in the Johannesburg CBD,” she said.

“Counterfeit goods and label-printing machines worth over R28 million were seized.”

Fake apple watches seized
Fake Apple Watches seized. Picture: supplied

Cigarettes worth R15 million

Van Wyk added that a takedown operation in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the seizure of a large consignment of counterfeit cigarettes worth over R15 million in Sydenham.

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“These operations form part of ongoing national efforts to address the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods in the country,” she said.

“The illegal trade in counterfeit goods not only undermines the economy of South Africa, but also threatens consumer health and safety, infringes on intellectual property rights, and erodes legitimate businesses.”

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Read more on these topics

counterfeit goods Gauteng illicit cigarettes KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South African Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape

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