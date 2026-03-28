All eyes on roads: KZN tightens grip ahead of Easter rush

The department is also exploring the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve compliance and reduce fraud.

KwaZulu-Natal has ramped up its road safety efforts ahead of the Easter and Passover long weekend, deploying more than 3 483 law enforcement officers across the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma announced the large-scale deployment during the launch of the province’s road safety campaign at the Umdloti Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) Centre this week.

The operation includes support from over 105 national traffic police officers, with authorities expected to work around the clock until early May.

“We have deployed more than 3 483 law enforcement officers and 105 national traffic police officers, who will be operating 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, until 3 May 2026,” Duma said.

Early operations and impoundments

The campaign kicked off with inspections of public transport vehicles, where 17 buses and minibus taxis were checked.

Four vehicles were impounded during the initial operations led by Operation Shanela and the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

A multidisciplinary roadblock in KwaMashu, conducted in partnership with the South African Police Service (Saps) and eThekwini Metro Police, has already set the tone for intensified enforcement.

Duma said the newly appointed Head of Department, Zibusiso Dlamini, would lead efforts to strengthen the Nenzani La Ezweni Operation across 17 provincial weighbridge sites.

“The most vehicles weighed at a single weighbridge were 40 441 vehicles at the Midway weighbridge, with an average of 3 370 vehicles weighed per month. We have already impounded trucks that were overloads and those that we intercepted moving up and down with fake registration documents,” Duma said.

AI plans and fatality reduction target

The department is also exploring the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve compliance and reduce fraud.

Duma said AI could automate weighing processes and introduce features such as automated number plate recognition, real-time data analytics and anomaly detection.

Authorities have set a target to reduce road fatalities by 10% during the busy holiday period.

Duma noted that the province recorded a 38% decrease in fatalities during Easter 2025 compared to 43% in 2024.

Intensified enforcement measures

The department has outlined several interventions to enhance road safety during the holidays.

These include 148 multidisciplinary roadblocks, with more than 80 operations targeting drunk driving.

More than 118 speed enforcement operations will also be conducted in high-risk areas.

In addition, more than 17 interprovincial roadblocks will be carried out, while 91 operations will focus on scholar transport monitoring.

In a first for the province, authorities will introduce 28 pedestrian enforcement operations.

“We will also penalise pedestrians who fail to use pedestrian bridges on various routes,” Duma warned.

Unroadworthy vehicles, including taxis, will be removed from the roads, with enforcement targeting both drivers and vehicle owners.

Traffic surge expected

The department expects a sharp increase in traffic volumes, with between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles per hour anticipated at tollgates from Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Duma urged motorists and pedestrians to comply with traffic laws.

He said cooperation from all road users would be key to ensuring a safer Easter and Passover period across KwaZulu-Natal.