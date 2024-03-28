SA man and Mozambican arrested for kidnapping

The duo were arrested in an operation involving various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks and anti-kidnapping unit.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate Court on Thursday. Photo: iStock

A South African and a Mozambican are facing kidnapping charges after they abducted two individuals in Mpumalanga.

The duo were arrested earlier this week in an operation involving various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks, anti-kidnapping unit, Gauteng Traffic Police – Air Wing, Vision Tactical and SSG Security among others.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspects are expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Sekgotodi said more charges could be added as they probe the incident.

“The investigation Continues.”

Kidnapping

It is understood a 37-year-old man, and a 34-year-old woman, were sitting inside a vehicle where a political party’s members were recruiting people to join the party for the upcoming elections when they were kidnapped.

Sekgotodi said the victims were accosted by the three suspects who attacked and pointed a firearm at them and shoved them into the back seat of the car.

“They blindfolded them and drove away. The suspects stopped at an unknown place and forced them into another vehicle. They abandoned the victim`s vehicle and drove to a second unknown address.

“On arrival, they instructed the victims to phone their relatives and friends to transfer money on e-wallet and cash send. The male victim was having his wife`s Capitec bank card, and the suspects withdrew an amount of R10 000. They used the female victim`s bank card to buy vehicle tyres at a dealership in Witbank,” Sekgotodi said.

Arrest

Sekgotodi said the matter was reported to the police and escalated to the multi-disciplinary team, whereby an intelligence-driven investigation was conducted.

“The intelligence led to an address in KwaMhlanga. On arrival, two suspects were found and arrested, and the two victims rescued.”

The acting Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Brigadier William Mokonyama, applauded the multidisciplinary team for apprehending the two men.

