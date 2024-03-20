KZN man sentenced to life and 18 years in jail for abuse of ex-partner

The woman ended their relationship because of the abuse he subjected her to and she obtained a protection order against him.

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to life and 18 years’ imprisonment for the kidnapping and the abuse of his life partner, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The man appeared in the Umlazi Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, where sentence was handed down.

He was also convicted of contravening a protection order.

In the state’s case, Prosecutor Advocate Pratisha Jugnundan led the testimony of the woman.

Abuse

Jugnundan also handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the woman and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer, Thuli Sontsele.

The man and the woman were in a relationship since 2019. In August 2021, she ended their relationship because of the abuse he subjected her to, and she obtained a protection order against him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the women in her statement declared she had lost her self-confidence, self-esteem and dignity and that the incident has ruined her life.

“On 15 July 2022, she was leaving work when he accosted her. He throttled and strangled her, and took her to his home (a Wendy house) which was nearby. Inside the wendy house, he assaulted her with a building level until the level broke. He then used a hammer to assault her and a knife to stab her. Since he had previously throttled her, she was unable to shout because her throat was sore.

“The man then raped her and left her there. He kept her in the house for ten days, raping and assaulting her. She eventually managed to escape, when somebody came over to visit him. She went home and reported the matter to her family, and was taken to the Umlazi Thuthuzela Care Center, for medical and psycho-social assistance,” Ramkisson Kara said.

Sentence welcomed

The man was arrested a week later.

Ramkisson Kara said the NPA has welcomed the sentence.

“Sentences of this nature demonstrate the NPA’s efforts in the fight for justice. We commend the work done by the Prosecution and Saps,” Ramkisson Kara said.

