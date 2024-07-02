Woman’s body found in shallow grave after being reported missing last week

Investigations have led to the arrest of three men who have also been charged with house robbery and kidnapping.

The police said more charges could be added as the investigation progresses. Picture: iStock

The body of a woman reported missing in Mpumalanga has been found.

Boniswa Mabuza was reported missing on the afternoon of 25 June after several failed phoned calls left her family unable to reach her.

The 36-year-old’s VW Polo was found abandoned later that evening, prompting Kanyamazane police to put a call for assistance.

Vehicle partly stripped

After not finding her at her place of residence, a search found her car near Pienaar, concealed among the bushes.

The vehicle had its wheels, side mirrors and backseat removed, and preliminary investigations revealed a television and fridge were missing from her home.

ALSO READ: Life sentences for couple and hitmen in murder-for-insurance plot

Investigations led to a small group of men who have since been arrested.

“The body of Boniswe Mabuza was discovered in a shallow grave on 1 July. Three suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery,” confirmed police.

The police said more charges could be added as the investigation progresses.

Bela Bela hit-and-run victim identified

In a separate incident, police opened a case of murder after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident on 26 May.

The deceased was recently identified by a next of kin as 22-year-old Rosina Lerato Mochibi.

The incident occurred at roughly 9am along the R101 near Bela Bela and Mochibi was on the side of the road with injuries indicating that she had been struck by a car.

ALSO READ: Over R40m worth of fake goods seized: Here’s what happens to ‘brand name’ goods (PICS)

The murder case is still open and police are requesting members of the public with any information to contact their nearest police station.

“Police would like to remind the public that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

What to after a motor vehicle accident?

An accident becomes a hit-and-run when one or more parties leave the scene of an accident without reporting the matter.

Accidents are covered by the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996 and section 61(1) states the relevant parties must stop the vehicle and determine the extent of any injuries.

As per Arrive Alive, once injuries and damages are established, particulars are exchanged and the incident must be reported to police with 24 hours.