Power infrastructure theft leaves Rustenburg dark

ActionSA calls Rustenburg’s renewed security contract a waste of funds amid ongoing thefts and widespread power cuts.

Rustenburg has been hit by continuous power outages after vandals broke into unguarded power infrastructure and stole components from mini-substations.

Residents now question the municipality’s decision to renew the contract of a security company tasked with safeguarding electricity facilities in the area.

ActionSA, which is represented in the council, is concerned about the theft that left the town in darkness.

“The decision to expand the security contract has delivered zero measurable improvement and represents a gross misuse of public funds,” said ActionSA councillor Ofentse Kombe.

ALSO READ: Households with solar power in SA score a win after Eskom relents

Essential components stolen from mini-substations

Among the items stolen from municipal mini-substations are crucial components.

Kombe said this continued unabated, leading to prolonged and widespread power outages that jeopardise public safety and disrupt businesses.

He added that the surge in crime persisted even after the municipality increased the security tender by 15%.

“Ratepayers cannot shoulder escalating costs while infrastructure collapses,” he said.

ALSO READ: Power system stable as SA nears six months of no load shedding