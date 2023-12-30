House of horrors unearthed as ‘prophet’ nabbed for alleged double rape and murder

The deceased allegedly consulted with the suspect because of his claims to be a prophet.

A 35-year-old man allegedly professing to be a prophet has been arrested on two counts of murder and rape at the Silver Oaks village in Limpopo.

Police said they were notified of a murder near Willows Clinic on Saturday morning and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds on her neck.

The woman reportedly told her sister she and her daughter had been stabbed by a man alleged to be a prophet. Her 20-year-old daughter was also found dead in the sitting room half naked with a stab wound and signs of being raped. She was certified dead as well.

ALSO READ: False prophet alert: Pensioner robbed by man posing as healer

The woman’s five-year-old younger brother was found tied with tape in his room.

She allegedly consulted with the man because of his claims to be a prophet.

“Preliminary investigation was conducted, resulting in the suspect being traced at his girlfriend’s place in the Oaks. Unfortunately, he was not found there, but was tracked successfully at the hiking spot along the road. He was then arrested swiftly and detained at Hoedspruit police station.

“The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba

The alleged prophet is expected to appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court.

ALSO READ: Pretoria prophet accused of rape, money laundering

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest.

“We commend the police for reacting promptly to arrest the suspect masquerading as a prophet. All these men tormenting and killing women in our respective spaces must be isolated and subjected to a criminal justice system.

“This will send a strong warning that anyone who torments women and children, irrespective of their social standing in society, will be dealt with accordingly,” Hadebe said.