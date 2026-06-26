Rolex gang shootout: Three dead, one arrested in Gauteng police chase

The Rolex gang is a notorious, organised group of armed criminals infamous for trailing wealthy individuals.

Three men suspected to be part of the notorious Rolex gang have been killed, and another arrested during a shootout, near the N3 highway, north of Johannesburg.

The shooting occurred at the Buccleuch interchange on Thursday, 25 June, after an intelligence‑driven operation escalated into a high‑speed chase and armed confrontation.

Shootout

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said intelligence pointed to a group of men prowling malls in three separate vehicles, suspected to be linked to the notorious Rolex gang.

“The Gauteng Tactical Response Team spotted one of the identified vehicles along N3. They attempted to stop the vehicle which sped-off leading to a high-speed chase and shootout between suspects and the police.”

Arrest

Nevhuhulwi said the TRT was backed up by the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Airwing and private security companies.

“The suspects’ vehicle came to a still on the Buccleuch interchange. The suspects were declared dead on the scene and two pistols were found on their vehicle. While the police were busy processing the scene, the second identified vehicle was spotted on the traffic and stopped.”

Collaboration

She said the driver, who was alone in the car, was arrested and will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

“The collaboration between various law enforcement agencies and private security companies continue to produce positive results in the fight against crime.”

Investigations are continuing.

Rolex Gang

The Rolex gang is a notorious, organised group of armed criminals infamous for trailing wealthy individuals from shopping centres or airports and robbing them at gunpoint for their high-end watches, jewellery and gadgets.

The victims are often followed to their homes or secure parking garages where the robbers strike quickly and violently, sometimes opening fire or hijacking vehicles.

The gang operates by scouting upscale suburbs, such as Bryanston, Sandton, Rosebank, and Menlyn, among other affluent suburbs.