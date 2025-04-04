Joburg emergency services on high alert as rain persists in Gauteng

The SA Weather Services warned Gauteng residents can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

As the rain continues across Gauteng, Johannesburg Emergency Services said that while no major incidents were recorded, they will be on high alert for any eventualities that may occur.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) on Thursday said Gauteng residents can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

High alert

This will likely result in wet road conditions, which may cause traffic congestion.

Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo has urged motorists to take precautions.

“It is raining in most parts of Johannesburg. EMS would like to caution all road users to ensure that they drive safely during this time. Please keep a safe following distance, do not overtake or speed and make sure that your cars headlights are on at all times.”

Khumalo also cautions residents to take care during the adverse weather conditions.

“We also caution residents not to drive through flooded roads and low-lying bridges. This message also goes out to residents that have built their homes near river banks to ensure that they exercise caution during this time.”

Warnings

Meanwhile, the rest of South Africa faces severe weather on Friday, with thunderstorms, flooding, and strong winds in several regions, while heatwave conditions persist in the Western Cape.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as possible localised damage to settlements over an open area, which is expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West, Free State, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements and roads/bridges expected in places over the Joe Gqabi district, as well as Emalahleni and Sakhisizwe local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Damaging wind resulting in localised disruption to ports/harbours and difficulty in navigation at sea is also expected in places between Cannon Rocks and Coffee Bay.

Advisories

Hot to very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa, City of Cape Town, West Coast, and Cape Winelands Districts from Thursday until Sunday.

In addition, heatwave conditions are expected over Saldanha Bay, Swartland and parts of the City of Cape Town municipality until Sunday.

A low-pressure system could result in disruptive rain along the south-east coast between East London and Port Edward Saturday into Sunday.

