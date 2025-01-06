Ayabonga Mjilo murder accused abandons bail, case postponed

Mfanafuthi Kunene appeared in court for the first time since his arrest, showing visible injuries.

The suspect accused of kidnapping and killing 23-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo has abandoned his bid for bail.

On Monday, Mfanafuthi Kunene appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) following his arrest in connection with Mjilo’s murder.

Ayabonga Mjilo murder

Kunene was arrested on the morning of Saturday, 4 January, and has since been charged with kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mjilo was reported missing by her family nearly two weeks ago.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the 23-year-old was last seen leaving a restaurant in uMhlanga with Kunene on Christmas Day, 25 December.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said investigations revealed that the 37-year-old man, who was Mjilo’s manager at work, took her to his home in the Amaotana area in Inanda.

There, the two reportedly had an altercation.

Netshiunda stated that Kunene allegedly strangled Mjilo to death and buried her body in his yard.

In court, Kunene appeared with visible injuries, including a swollen face and a limp.

He declined to apply for bail and abandoned his application.

The case has been postponed to 26 February.

KZN Premier condemns Ayabonga Mjilo’s killing

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has condemned Kunene’s alleged “heinous acts” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to justice.

“The tragic loss of Ayabonga has left us deeply shaken. We stand with her family as they seek justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect vulnerable members of our society from such atrocities,” Ntuli said.

“Today’s proceedings serve as a reminder of the urgent need to address the scourge of violence in our communities. We will not rest until those who commit such crimes are held accountable,” said Ntuli on Monday.

The premier urged society to unite against gender-based violence (GBV).

“I’m here today because the killings of women and children in KZN are becoming too common now. I have attended funerals and met with police to understand what is happening.

“I want to witness court proceedings to identify areas where we need to strengthen our response.

“We have those who fight crime in communities here with us today, so they can also help us understand what is happening,” he further told reporters in isiZulu outside the court.

He called on leaders, including business figures, chiefs, community leaders, councillors, and church leaders, to take a stand against GBV.

Recent GBV tragedies

On Saturday, Ntuli attended the funeral of Asekiwe Ludidi in Embuzeni, Umzimkhulu.

Ludidi was brutally assaulted, allegedly by her partner, on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

The premier also recently attended the funeral of Bongeka Makhathini and her three-year-old daughter in Umgababa on 28 December.

They were tragically killed by Makhathini’s partner, who later took his own life.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed during a ministerial festive season safety inspection last month that at least 110 women have been murdered in KZN since October 2024.

Mchunu reported that 64 women were shot, 24 were stabbed, 15 were beaten to death, four suffered blunt force trauma, and three were burned.

He emphasised that many of the victims were killed by people known to them, and urged communities to report abuse promptly to prevent further tragedies.